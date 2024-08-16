We couldn t BELIEVE our eyes! - LifeTime Fitness is having its Bud Light moment | Redacted News

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Customers are canceling their Lifetime Fitness membership after a man insisted on using the women's locker room at a gym in Missouri. Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has notified Lifetime that it was under investigation for criminal and civil liability and Lifetime has since canceled the membership of this man. You would think Lifetime Fitness would have learned from the Planet Fitness boycott earlier this year.