IDF blows up Gaza parliament building
Published Yesterday

RT


Nov 16, 2023


Israeli troops have blown up the Palestinian Legislative Council HQ in Gaza, posting footage of the demolition online, two days after the IDF seized control of the site.


Benjamin Netanyahu’s Arabic-language spokesman, Ofir Gendelman, posted a video of the demolition to X, commenting that the act was ‘part of destroying the Hamas regime of oppression and terrorism,’ although the Council has mostly been inactive since 2007, when Hamas took power in the region. Israeli media also shared footage of the demolition, as well as photos of Israeli soldiers posing inside the building beforehand, with an i24NEWS reporter describing the move as a ‘clear illustration of Hamas’ loss of control over Gaza.’


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3w4etm-idf-blows-up-gaza-parliament-building.html

israelgazartidfparliament buildingblows uppalestinian legistlative council

