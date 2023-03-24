Create New Account
Canadian VLOGGER EXPLODES over Biden admiring CHINADA
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
Published Yesterday

Mirrored from mistersunshinebaby YouTube channel.

"The government of canada is QUITE content using their power to REMOVE people's freedoms - and that is the SAME as being comfortable with the removal of canada as a nation. Canada WAS "a free country" and a country of free speech; but that country is 'GONE' now. How is it POSSIBLE for the canadian politicians to remain silent as the RIGHTS of the people and their REASONABLE protests are being suppressed? And how IS it that the politicians are 'LOOKING the other way' - as peaceful canadian protestors are being IMPRISONED? The trudeau government is behaving MORE like "the dictatorship of china"." (July 18, 2022)

