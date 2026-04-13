History of Oil in the Middle East Discovery to Global Energy Power

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Discover the complete history of oil in the Middle East – from ancient desert life to global energy dominance. Learn how oil discovery transformed economies, societies, and world markets in this balanced overview.
Explore the origins of Middle East oil, key discoveries, major players, and what the future holds for this vital resource. A clear, factual guide for anyone interested in energy history and geopolitics.
Like this video if you enjoy educational global history, share it with friends curious about energy markets, subscribe for more neutral explanations of world events, and comment below with your thoughts on the future of oil.
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