Having More Money Can Stress You Out

Can money really buy happiness? 💰
In this video, Ken Honda, the author of “Happy Money: Japanese Art of Making Peace With Your Money” shares a shocking revelation he’s observed about the relationship of people with their money!
Ken shares that people who make more than $200, 000 annually usually encounter greater money-related stress than others…
This is likely because a person’s income DETERMINES their perception of their cost of living. 💸
So perhaps it’s safe to say that more money does not necessarily equal a better, happier life. ⚖️
