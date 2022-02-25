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I have a constituent who wanted me to ask a question about outside interference in our democracy
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101 views • February 25, 2022
I had a constituent that wanted me to ask a question about outside interference to our democracy. Klause Schwab says he has penetrated more than half of Justin Trudeau's Cabinet in Canada and in the interest of transparency. Could the member please name which cabinet ministers are onboard with the WEF's agenda? Order, order, order, Speaker say's that the audio is really bad and the video is really bad as well. Then one of the Liberal members is recognized and says that he is promoting disinformation and that's not debate.
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