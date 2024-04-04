Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - April 3, 2024

Episode 2251 - Are some people having heart scaring from COVID vaccine? -In a studies what vitamin helps with the cardiovascular system, fatigue, healing, depression, etc? -Are people pulling away from Israel? -Are heart supplements important for woman over 45 years old? -Want to gain weight as a young person, what foods will help? -Have the bankers caused a rough situation for the hard working individuals in gen Z? -What other dangerous drugs are coming down the pipeline? -Have you had a day that turned your life around? -Are you enabling your child for good or bad? -Should taxes pay for mentally ill nonbinary people’s surgeries? -Are we going to stop the perversion? -Speak in positives! High energy must listen green show!

