Court Details & Update With Pastor Yaghtin ARRESTED At Drag Queen Story Hour Spokane, WA

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1100 W Mallon Ave
Courtroom C
Spokane, WA 99260
509.625.4400
[email protected]
Stay tuned for a video or livestream on some of the public records request, I have obtained.
N.I.E. on other platforms:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Jm5eJCWnR1sJ/
https://d.tube/#!/c/disgruntledgi
https://www.youtube.com/c/northidahoexposed
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Attn Casey Whalen
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Please read the two articles I have written thus far:
New candidate for Kootenai County Sheriff John Grimm (exclusive):
http://inlandnwreport.com/2019/07/18/new-candidate-for-sheriff-in-kootenai-county/
Drag Queen Story Hour South Hill Spokane, WA.
https://redoubtnews.com/2019/06/drag-queen-story-hour-the-media-hit-job/
Stay tuned for more, we ARE building an online depository of public records requests, public feedback & information for any concerned citizen locally to learn and help foster a local grass community to fight ALL, who oppose liberty and freedom.
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