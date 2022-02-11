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Urgent Call to Action! All Americans Must Demand a Re-Hearing Immediately
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44 views • February 11, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Your friendly neighborhood pillow man, the loveable Mike Lindell, is continuing the fight to fix the corrupt voting process before more elections can be stolen in 2022. The left would love it if we forgot about what went down in the 2020 elections, and just how abundant fraud was. On Thursday, Mike Lindell joined Stew Peters, calling all patriots to put pressure on County Commissioners and the right state legislators to patch the gaping holes in our election system.
Your “esteemed” judges of the Court of Criminal Appeals, who just turned our elections over to Soros-funded leftist attorneys:
Presiding Judge Sharon Keller
512-463-1590
Judge Mary Lou Keel
512-463-1580
Judge Bert Richardson
512-463-1565
Judge Kevin Yeary (was the sole dissenter from this disastrous opinion. A great judge and a good man! Give him your support)
512-463-1595
Judge Scott Walker
512-463-1560
Judge Jesse McClure III
512-463-1555
Judge Barbara Hervey
512-463-1575
Judge Michelle Slaughter
512-463-1585
Judge David Newell
512-463-1570
Clerk of the Court
Deana Williamson
[email protected]
512-936-1640
Court General Counsel
Sian Schilhab
[email protected]
512-463-1597
Court General Phone Line
512-463-1551
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored fromhttps://rumble.com/vumact-urgent-call-to-action-all-americans-must-demand-a-re-hearing-immediately.html
Your friendly neighborhood pillow man, the loveable Mike Lindell, is continuing the fight to fix the corrupt voting process before more elections can be stolen in 2022. The left would love it if we forgot about what went down in the 2020 elections, and just how abundant fraud was. On Thursday, Mike Lindell joined Stew Peters, calling all patriots to put pressure on County Commissioners and the right state legislators to patch the gaping holes in our election system.
Your “esteemed” judges of the Court of Criminal Appeals, who just turned our elections over to Soros-funded leftist attorneys:
Presiding Judge Sharon Keller
512-463-1590
Judge Mary Lou Keel
512-463-1580
Judge Bert Richardson
512-463-1565
Judge Kevin Yeary (was the sole dissenter from this disastrous opinion. A great judge and a good man! Give him your support)
512-463-1595
Judge Scott Walker
512-463-1560
Judge Jesse McClure III
512-463-1555
Judge Barbara Hervey
512-463-1575
Judge Michelle Slaughter
512-463-1585
Judge David Newell
512-463-1570
Clerk of the Court
Deana Williamson
[email protected]
512-936-1640
Court General Counsel
Sian Schilhab
[email protected]
512-463-1597
Court General Phone Line
512-463-1551
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored fromhttps://rumble.com/vumact-urgent-call-to-action-all-americans-must-demand-a-re-hearing-immediately.html
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