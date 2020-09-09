© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
K. MMS: Protocol 3000 Explained in detail. (The Most Intensive and Powerful Protocol for Disease)
Follow
11
Download MP3
Share
Report
2882 views • September 09, 2020
Of all of the protocols taught, the Protocol 3000 is the most intensive (rigorous schedule and work) to carry out. However, using Chlorine Dioxide in this protocol it is known to be effective for some of the biggest diseases where people might have cysts, inflamed joints, fibroids, lesions, acne, rashes, infected skin, tumors, arthritis, swollen glands etc. Because each of these above items are pathogenic to the body, MMS will fight them and dissolve them over repeated treatments.
Humbles Book Explanation: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1vukxq9NoUWJt_yGXwkGD7-e7A4Y4Ayfq/view?usp=sharing
millennialmms.com
[email protected]
MMS Info Spreadsheet Link:
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing
Humbles Book Explanation: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1vukxq9NoUWJt_yGXwkGD7-e7A4Y4Ayfq/view?usp=sharing
millennialmms.com
[email protected]
MMS Info Spreadsheet Link:
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.