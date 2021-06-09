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The Great Vaccine Scandal & the vital info everyone needs to know
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105 views • June 09, 2021
This educational video exposes the blatant vaccine propaganda so relentlessly pushed by the deep-state psychopaths and their corporate owned fake news media PUPPETS, so willing and able to control and brainwash the public into depopulating themselves under the disguise of a fake pandemic health crisis.
Music-Video By "FAILURE OF FEAR"
Music-Video By "FAILURE OF FEAR"
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