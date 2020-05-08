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The David Knight Show (8May20 Full Show)
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34 views • May 08, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST
Be sure to catch the full show as well as other exclusive content at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:04:35 TX Gov Abbott modifies his order to release Shelley Luther, but the uncomfortable truth is that his ORDERS allowed her to be jailed and are still bankrupting small businesses after “allowing” partial opening
— 00:14:11The TX District Attorney who made stealing up to $750 at a time — LEGAL, and the politically correct tyrant behind the jailing of Luther
— 00:26:12 First SWAT Teams for “non-essential” business”, now FEMA camps & forced quarantines
— 00:42:18 Head Forensic Medicine in Hamburg, Germany calls out COVID lies of Merkel & Trump on live TV
— 00:56:10 Unbelievable fraud — different answers each time with SAME data input!The Computer model used by Fauci to sell lockdown “guidelines & recommendations” to Trump exposed even after Microsoft tried to clean up the code
— 01:04:38 Dr. Mikovit & “Plandemic" are being purged everywhere by Google. Here’s what they don’t want you to see.
— 01:14:04 Cuomo finally admits people locked inside are getting sick. So why is “full facial nudity” in public being punished?
— 01:38:04 Flynn case dropped by DOJ after 3 years & bankrupting him. Is this a victory or a diversion from the government that seeks to bankrupt you and keep you locked up?
— 01:46:34 Meet your technocratic overlords — Facebook’s new Supreme Court of Speech & the electronic hacking of elections by Microsoft & DARPA
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Be sure to catch the full show as well as other exclusive content at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:04:35 TX Gov Abbott modifies his order to release Shelley Luther, but the uncomfortable truth is that his ORDERS allowed her to be jailed and are still bankrupting small businesses after “allowing” partial opening
— 00:14:11The TX District Attorney who made stealing up to $750 at a time — LEGAL, and the politically correct tyrant behind the jailing of Luther
— 00:26:12 First SWAT Teams for “non-essential” business”, now FEMA camps & forced quarantines
— 00:42:18 Head Forensic Medicine in Hamburg, Germany calls out COVID lies of Merkel & Trump on live TV
— 00:56:10 Unbelievable fraud — different answers each time with SAME data input!The Computer model used by Fauci to sell lockdown “guidelines & recommendations” to Trump exposed even after Microsoft tried to clean up the code
— 01:04:38 Dr. Mikovit & “Plandemic" are being purged everywhere by Google. Here’s what they don’t want you to see.
— 01:14:04 Cuomo finally admits people locked inside are getting sick. So why is “full facial nudity” in public being punished?
— 01:38:04 Flynn case dropped by DOJ after 3 years & bankrupting him. Is this a victory or a diversion from the government that seeks to bankrupt you and keep you locked up?
— 01:46:34 Meet your technocratic overlords — Facebook’s new Supreme Court of Speech & the electronic hacking of elections by Microsoft & DARPA
Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/todays-top-sellers/ultimate-pregnenolone-pack?ims=tnatl&utm_campaign=pregnenpack&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Banner&utm_content=pregnenpack
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