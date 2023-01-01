"Napoleon, Alexander the Great, Donald Trump. We're all cut from the same cloth." — Donald Trump

Let's watch a Pizza Hut commercial featuring Donald Trump. Pizza Hut released the advertisement in the year 1995. Be mindful of what Donald Trump says at the start of the commercial. Also, look at the numbers displayed on the Pizza Hut box at the end of the commercial.





(Thumbnail) — Source 1: https://www.express.co.uk/news/weird/734644/Donald-Trump-hand-signs-Illuminati

Do Donald Trump's hand signs show he is part of the Illuminati?; Express Newspapers. "Daily Express"; Published by Jon Austin; Date published: Monday, November 21, 2016; Date of website access: January 18, 2021.





Source 2: https://www.nationalgeographic.com/history/magazine/2018/01-02/why-napoleon-lost-battle-waterloo/

Napoleon lost the battle of Waterloo — here's what went wrong; Published by History Magazine; National Geographic; By JEAN-NOEL BRÉGEON; Date published: August 15, 2019; Date of website access: January 18, 2021.





Source 3: https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/761124/alexander-the-great-final-will-testament-discovered-david-grant-history-expert

Has the last will and testament of Alexander the Great FINALLY been discovered?; Published by Express Newspapers. "Daily Express"; Date published: Tuesday, Jan 31, 2017; Date of website access: January 18, 2021.





Source 4: https://youtu.be/iyqEFUQKczw

Pizza Hut "New Yorker" TV ad (2000) featuring Donald Trump; Published by CheesyTV; YouTube; Date published: August 29, 2013; Date of website access: January 18, 2021.