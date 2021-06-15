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Join the Re-Founders of America
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1554 views • June 15, 2021
Patrick Coffin is a man profoundly engaged in saving America. He is dedicated, knowledgeable, and absolutely inspired and inspiring. If you want to feel in your heart the struggle we Americans are now facing on behalf of ourselves and humanity—listen to this show. If you want to find the courage to overcome your inevitable fears, this is the place to begin. If you want to know the immense personal benefits that go with becoming a Re-Founder of America, you can learn about them here. Join the Re-Founding of America with our friend and fellow patriot, Patrick Coffin.
Get your one year pass to Patrick Coffin's Truth over Fear: COVID-19 and the Great Reset, here: https://www.restoretheculture.com/
Get your one year pass to Patrick Coffin's Truth over Fear: COVID-19 and the Great Reset, here: https://www.restoretheculture.com/
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