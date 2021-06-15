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Join the Re-Founders of America
Peter R. Breggin, MD
Peter R. Breggin, MDCheckmark Icon
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1554 views • June 15, 2021
Patrick Coffin is a man profoundly engaged in saving America. He is dedicated, knowledgeable, and absolutely inspired and inspiring. If you want to feel in your heart the struggle we Americans are now facing on behalf of ourselves and humanity—listen to this show. If you want to find the courage to overcome your inevitable fears, this is the place to begin. If you want to know the immense personal benefits that go with becoming a Re-Founder of America, you can learn about them here. Join the Re-Founding of America with our friend and fellow patriot, Patrick Coffin.

Get your one year pass to Patrick Coffin's Truth over Fear: COVID-19 and the Great Reset, here: https://www.restoretheculture.com/
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americaglobalismresiliencepeter breggincovid-19patrick coffintruth over fear
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy