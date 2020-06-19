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THE GLOBAL RESET STARTED, IT IS OFFICIAL
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1281 views • June 19, 2020
This is not what most people think it is. It is not a NESARA or GESARA. It is the globalists' attempt at more control and the introduction of The New World Order. Look who speaks in the video, pushing this agenda. That should remove any doubt whether this "reset" is benign.
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