© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
WEF "agenda contributor" Yuval Noah Harari: "Most people will be willing to give up their privacy in exchange for much better healthcare, based on 24-hour monitoring of what's happening inside their bodies."
"People will walk around with biometric sensors—on, or even inside their bodies—and will allow Google, or Facebook, or the Chinese government... to constantly monitor what's happening inside [their] body."
Source @HATSTRUTH 🎩
----------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!