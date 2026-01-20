Attention Humanity: God has Returned as the Spirit of Truth! The Book of the True Life Lesson 15.

Correspondingly, God, our Spiritual Father provides Teachings that correct, clarify and remind us of his Arcanum.





Twelve volumes of 366 Lessons Communicated in Mexico from 1866 through 1950 by Divine Inspiration through God's servants that he called "spokespeople" and "golden pens".





"Understand that the Law is the path traced by the Love of the Supreme Creator, to guide each one of his creatures. Meditate on the life that surrounds you, made up of elements and organisms in an infinite number, and you will come to discover that each body and each being, all march along a path or trajectory guided by an apparently strange and mysterious force. That force is the Law that God has Dictated for each one of his creatures. Analyzing these Teachings you will conclude by recognizing that truly everything lives, walks and grows under a Supreme Command; You will also come to discover that in the midst of this Creation, humans emerge, different from all other creatures, because reason and free will exists in them. In the spirit of human beings there is a divine light that is the conscience, which illuminates their intelligence and inspires them to fulfill their duty. Because if an irresistible power forced them only to follow the right path, their compliance would have no merit and they would feel humiliated when they understood that they were unable to act of their own free will and that in spite of having this will, they were subject to a Law; but in the conditions in which your existence unfolds, what could guide your thoughts towards the good? Only the divine light of consciousness that inspires humans to comply with the Law, light that dwells in the spirit and through it manifests itself to matter."

-God

Book of the True Life, Lesson 15, Verse 4





Enjoy listening to our Heavenly Father's Teaching No. 15 of 366:





The New Revelations:

https://www.TheThirdTestament.org

which is a compendium of

https://www.TheBookoftheTrueLife.org





Love, -James