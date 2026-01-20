BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Attention Humanity: God has Returned as the Spirit of Truth! The Book of the True Life Lesson 15.
BookOfTrueLife
BookOfTrueLife
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
5 views • 1 day ago

Correspondingly, God, our Spiritual Father provides Teachings that correct, clarify and remind us of his Arcanum.


Twelve volumes of 366 Lessons Communicated in Mexico from 1866 through 1950 by Divine Inspiration through God's servants that he called "spokespeople" and "golden pens".


"Understand that the Law is the path traced by the Love of the Supreme Creator, to guide each one of his creatures. Meditate on the life that surrounds you, made up of elements and organisms in an infinite number, and you will come to discover that each body and each being, all march along a path or trajectory guided by an apparently strange and mysterious force. That force is the Law that God has Dictated for each one of his creatures. Analyzing these Teachings you will conclude by recognizing that truly everything lives, walks and grows under a Supreme Command; You will also come to discover that in the midst of this Creation, humans emerge, different from all other creatures, because reason and free will exists in them. In the spirit of human beings there is a divine light that is the conscience, which illuminates their intelligence and inspires them to fulfill their duty. Because if an irresistible power forced them only to follow the right path, their compliance would have no merit and they would feel humiliated when they understood that they were unable to act of their own free will and that in spite of having this will, they were subject to a Law; but in the conditions in which your existence unfolds, what could guide your thoughts towards the good? Only the divine light of consciousness that inspires humans to comply with the Law, light that dwells in the spirit and through it manifests itself to matter."

-God

Book of the True Life, Lesson 15, Verse 4


Enjoy listening to our Heavenly Father's Teaching No. 15 of 366:


The New Revelations:

https://www.TheThirdTestament.org

which is a compendium of

https://www.TheBookoftheTrueLife.org


Love, -James

Keywords
spiritualgodreturnstestamentthird
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Coming Showdown: Trump&#8217;s Insurrection Act Gambit and America&#8217;s Final Tribal War

The Coming Showdown: Trump’s Insurrection Act Gambit and America’s Final Tribal War

Mike Adams
Simple yet critical holistic protocols can improve immune responses and bolster natural immunity

Simple yet critical holistic protocols can improve immune responses and bolster natural immunity

Lance D Johnson
The sky’s the limit: A century of weather modification faces federal scrutiny

The sky’s the limit: A century of weather modification faces federal scrutiny

Willow Tohi
Growing Freedom: The ultimate act of rebellion against globalist control

Growing Freedom: The ultimate act of rebellion against globalist control

Belle Carter
Investigative journalist Peter Schweizer warns against the &#8220;invisible coup&#8221; of Chinese birth tourism

Investigative journalist Peter Schweizer warns against the “invisible coup” of Chinese birth tourism

Laura Harris
Nutritious survival foods to stockpile that never expire

Nutritious survival foods to stockpile that never expire

Evangelyn Rodriguez
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy