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DEATH WATCH! WE HAVE AN UPDATE FROM MATT ARNETT...
The Prisoner
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558 views • Yesterday

Matt is still hanging in there. His doctors are torturing him every day, but he's still alive! Matt is no quitter.

Sources

My first video on Matt

https://old.bitchute.com/video/3tS6vxLvD9wC/

Music: The Doors - The End

Ending clip: The Outlaw Josey Wales

Check out some cool duds at the store:

https://kurganwear.printify.me

------------------------

This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/

Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html

More data here:

https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality

You can help support Kurgan's coffee addiction by donating here:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/thekurganru

Email me with info or to say hello:

[email protected]

We have cool T-shirts and mugs!

https://kurganwear.printify.me/category/all/1

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy