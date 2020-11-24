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3) UN-Mitarbeiter: 5G ist ein Krieg gegen die Menschlichkeit
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202 views • November 24, 2020
Aufgezeichnet im Mai 2018, Mitarbeiterversammlung des UN Vienna International Center.
Veröffentlicht auf meinem Youtube-Kanal 'Clarity with Claire Edwards' unter 25. März 2019: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lNZOtrAzJzg
| https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ni2NS3iCbWA
Artikel:
UN-Mitarbeiter: 5G Is War on Humanity | 4. Januar 2019 | Claire Edwards: https://takebackyourpower.net/un-staff-member-5g-is-war-on-humanity/
WICHTIGE AKTUALISIERUNG:
Claire Edwards, Mitbegründerin des Stop 5G Appeal on Earth and Space, zieht ihren Namen als Unterzeichnerin zurück und beendet ihre Zusammenarbeit mit Arthur Firstenberg wegen ethischen Fehlverhaltens und mangelnder Neutralität. Dies ist eine Zusammenstellung von 3 Texten, die aus zweifach übersetzten Dokumenten wiederhergestellt wurden, weshalb die Paginierung keinen Sinn ergibt: https://weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/press_release-5g-appeal_cut-merged.pdf
Video über die Veranstaltung durch den Sender '5g awareness' am 19. Januar 2020. (Wird die Stop5G-Bewegung entführt) Is the Stop5G Movement Being Hijacked? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4JuiJtwH_uo | (Spiegel) https://www.bitchute.com/video/XWCJ1QCIm9NR/ | https://www.bitchute.com/video/liOt3EHMMVrN/
Veröffentlicht auf meinem Youtube-Kanal 'Clarity with Claire Edwards' unter 25. März 2019: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lNZOtrAzJzg
| https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ni2NS3iCbWA
Artikel:
UN-Mitarbeiter: 5G Is War on Humanity | 4. Januar 2019 | Claire Edwards: https://takebackyourpower.net/un-staff-member-5g-is-war-on-humanity/
WICHTIGE AKTUALISIERUNG:
Claire Edwards, Mitbegründerin des Stop 5G Appeal on Earth and Space, zieht ihren Namen als Unterzeichnerin zurück und beendet ihre Zusammenarbeit mit Arthur Firstenberg wegen ethischen Fehlverhaltens und mangelnder Neutralität. Dies ist eine Zusammenstellung von 3 Texten, die aus zweifach übersetzten Dokumenten wiederhergestellt wurden, weshalb die Paginierung keinen Sinn ergibt: https://weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/press_release-5g-appeal_cut-merged.pdf
Video über die Veranstaltung durch den Sender '5g awareness' am 19. Januar 2020. (Wird die Stop5G-Bewegung entführt) Is the Stop5G Movement Being Hijacked? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4JuiJtwH_uo | (Spiegel) https://www.bitchute.com/video/XWCJ1QCIm9NR/ | https://www.bitchute.com/video/liOt3EHMMVrN/
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