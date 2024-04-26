Create New Account
You Don't Have To Pay Income Tax With Peymon Mottahedeh
Prevent Global Genocide
(Apr 25, 2024) Peymon Mottahedeh, founder of Freedom Law School, breaks down how the US federal government has tricked Americans into forfeiting over a portion their hard earned wages with deceptive language and unconstitutional laws.


Freedom Law School: https://www.freedomlawschool.org/


InfoWars: https://www.infowars.com/


Source: https://banned.video/watch?id=662acfe96c59465c327f48fe

