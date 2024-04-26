You Don't Have To Pay Income Tax With Peymon Mottahedeh

(Apr 25, 2024) Peymon Mottahedeh, founder of Freedom Law School, breaks down how the US federal government has tricked Americans into forfeiting over a portion their hard earned wages with deceptive language and unconstitutional laws.
Freedom Law School: https://www.freedomlawschool.org/
InfoWars: https://www.infowars.com/
Source: https://banned.video/watch?id=662acfe96c59465c327f48fe
