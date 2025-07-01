BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
'Trump's main priority is to bring [Israeli] hostages home' - Leavitt
'Trump's main priority is to bring [Israeli] hostages home' — Leavitt 

Video from yesterday, June 30th. Adding Bibi to visit DC  again next Monday.

White House Press Secretary says Trump 'worked tirelessly' to end war in Gaza

'It is because of this president that humanitarian aid is being brought into the region'

Are those efforts paying off?

Adding another short video, not uploading, here's description:

Leavitt affirms admin's belief that Bibi's trial 'interferes' with negotiation process

She adds Trump is 'empathetic' to Bibi's legal issues

'He too was a victim of a judicial system that tried to put him in jail

Adding: if you missed it, 

‘The vice president votes in the affirmative, the bill is PASSED’ to break tie vote of 50/50.

JD Vance passed Trump’s signature Big Beautiful Bill

Despite Senate insisting it keep funding healthcare for illegals

