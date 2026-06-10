Alex Jones Live - Russian Military Expert Victor Bout Responds To Zelensky’s Open Letter To Putin Which Was Followed By Terroristic Drone Strikes On St. Petersburg - 6-09-2026

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MUST-WATCH: Top Russian Military Expert Victor Bout Responds To Zelensky’s Open Letter To Putin Which Was Followed By Terroristic Drone Strikes On St. Petersburg, "It Was A Political Stunt- A Trap!"
Other Topics Discussed Include:
➤Israeli False Flag Attacks Used To Drag The US Back Into The Iran War
➤The Globalists Triggering Huge Global Economic Reset/Crisis In The Fall
➤NATO Plan Is To Break Russia Into 32 Small Territories
➤Trump's Latest Moves Against Netanyahu
➤The Russia-Ukraine War As A Satanic Blood Ritual
& MUCH MORE!
THIS IS A MUST-WATCH/SHARE FULL INTERVIEW!