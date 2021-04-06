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Covid Gestapo "Canadian" Cops Try to intimidate Christian Churchgoers on Passover and get schooled on what Freedom and Law is !!
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200 views • April 06, 2021
Here in Canada some of us are FINALLY standing up and pushing back on the Covid Gestapo agents of stupidity and coercion! Here's one such hero.
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www.streetchurch.ca
www.marchforjesus.ca
https://www.facebook.com/arturpcanada
https://www.facebook.com/thechurchcav...
Please support him and his channel.
Please Subscribe to Our Channel! More videos coming!!! Become part of the Harvest!
Contact us at [email protected] Please join us! Please help! Please Support this ministry with your prayers and your finances!
www.streetchurch.ca
www.marchforjesus.ca
https://www.facebook.com/arturpcanada
https://www.facebook.com/thechurchcav...
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