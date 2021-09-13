Power of the Pivot

He was a pro-basketball player living out his dream when COVID-19 hit and derailed his passion. But Karachi Edo has other passions God has placed on his heart. Hear how he's been able to pivot and how you can too.

*I taped this interview back in May but a LOT has happened since then so I just got around to editing. But God, in his perfect timing, knew someone needed to hear this message NOW. It's also encouraging to hear where my mind was at then and all that's come together since. God has prepared the way for YOU. I pray you are encouraged today.



Also, how hard is it to copy other stories I did that ended up on other pages when I was guest hosting? Like the Sharyl attkinson interview (was also told her name should be in title)(american journal), Breggin interview (war room), father who lost son to vax (amer journal)



also would like to switch out the "about me" stinger/ name keys and upload to my banned page....