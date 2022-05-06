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THE WORLD IS RUN BY BRITISH NAZIS
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165 views • May 06, 2022
The British Privy Council calls out Trump as its enemy. Michael McKibben and Douglas report on the latest from the British Privy Council in its attempt to overthrow President Donald Trump. All patriots worldwide need to pay attention to this breaking news as the British monarch wants complete control of the world, even where you live.
Continue your citizen education at this link and pass it around your influence network: https://patriots4truth.org/2019/07/08/the-world-is-run-by-british-nazis/
Join us on the frontline of truth revelation at: www.aim4truth.org, www.truthbits.blog, and patriots4truth.org.
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Notices: Unless marked otherwise, American Intelligence Media (AIM), Aim4Truth.org, Truthbits.blog, and Patriots4truth.org copyright claims are waived. Reproduction is permitted with or without attribution. This content and its links may contain opinion. As with all opinion, it should not be relied upon without independent verification. Think for yourself. Fair Use is relied upon for all content. For educational purposes only. No claims are made to the properties of third parties.
Continue your citizen education at this link and pass it around your influence network: https://patriots4truth.org/2019/07/08/the-world-is-run-by-british-nazis/
Join us on the frontline of truth revelation at: www.aim4truth.org, www.truthbits.blog, and patriots4truth.org.
Get your free speech email here: https://truthbits.blog/2018/12/14/get-your-free-speech-leader-com-email-address/
Notices: Unless marked otherwise, American Intelligence Media (AIM), Aim4Truth.org, Truthbits.blog, and Patriots4truth.org copyright claims are waived. Reproduction is permitted with or without attribution. This content and its links may contain opinion. As with all opinion, it should not be relied upon without independent verification. Think for yourself. Fair Use is relied upon for all content. For educational purposes only. No claims are made to the properties of third parties.
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