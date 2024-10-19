"The Dark Reality of Today's Healthcare System"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Something that was very disturbing to me was seeing that the healthcare industry had gone from patient-centric care with the duty to do no harm to its current status which is, heartbreakingly, a Marxist-infiltrated entity that's being guided by money, diversity equity & inclusion. The pandemic is what I'm calling 'The Stepford Wives' era because everybody was like 'Mask up, stay away - you are a super-spreader unless you're protesting - Safe & Effective - Roll up your sleeves, please!' Science was supposed to be 'questioning, critical thinking & independent research' but I didn't see a whole lot of that occurring. That was very frightening to me. It was dangerous. Then I saw that plexiglass went up everywhere & everybody was social-distancing & they were masking all day long. Then the atrocity - they were removing all the family members, the loved ones & the advocates from the patient-care environment. Then they were using drugs like Remdesivir even though it is known to be lethal. The whole hospital protocol was strictly enforced.