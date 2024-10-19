BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
"The Dark Reality of Today's Healthcare System"
Intentional w/Mic Meow
Intentional w/Mic Meow
28 views • 6 months ago

Something that was very disturbing to me was seeing that the healthcare industry had gone from patient-centric care with the duty to do no harm to its current status which is, heartbreakingly, a Marxist-infiltrated entity that's being guided by money, diversity equity & inclusion. The pandemic is what I'm calling 'The Stepford Wives' era because everybody was like 'Mask up, stay away - you are a super-spreader unless you're protesting - Safe & Effective - Roll up your sleeves, please!' Science was supposed to be 'questioning, critical thinking & independent research' but I didn't see a whole lot of that occurring.  That was very frightening to me. It was dangerous. Then I saw that plexiglass went up everywhere & everybody was social-distancing & they were masking all day long. Then the atrocity - they were removing all the family members, the loved ones & the advocates from the patient-care environment. Then they were using drugs like Remdesivir even though it is known to be lethal. The whole hospital protocol was strictly enforced.


Keywords
protectadvocatecaregiver
