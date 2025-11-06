The Ukrainian militant apparently was looking for a stash in the Stepnogorsk area on the Zaporizhzhia direction but was caught red-handed. The men from the 247th regiment had to eliminate the failed drug addict.

Two Majors #Summary as of the morning of November 6, 2025

▪️Night strikes by the enemy also hit Volgograd: a drone crashed into a 24-story residential building, damaging balconies and breaking windows. A civilian was killed. In several districts of Volgograd, damage to glazing in residential buildings and vehicles is being recorded. A fire broke out in the industrial zone in the Krasnoarmeysky district, apparently hitting the oil refinery. Restrictions were imposed at several airports. In the Rostov region, UAVs were destroyed in the Aksaysky, Myasnikovsky, Millerovsky, Chertkovsky, and Sholokhovsky districts. Footage is circulating of a strike on the Kostroma State District Power Plant (the third most powerful thermal power plant in Russia, located in Volgorechensk).

▪️Russian Armed Forces struck targets in Sumy, Chernigov, and Dnepropetrovsk regions. The strikes were of a "routine" nature.

▪️In the Bryansk region, kamikaze drones attacked the village of Krapivna in Klimovsky district and the Miratorg agricultural enterprise yesterday. The driver of a feed truck was injured.

▪️In the Kursk region, the AFU shelled Rylsk. Fences, facades, glazing of five private houses, and a gas pipeline and power lines were damaged.

▪️On the Sumy direction, intense fighting continues. The enemy is strengthening defensive positions and redeploying engineering units. The Northern Group of Forces disrupted three attempts by the AFU to advance in the areas of Andreevka, Kondratovka, and Varachino with comprehensive fire strikes. Our OTRK struck the AFU near Katerynivka on the Tetkinsky and Glushkovsky sectors.

▪️In the Belgorod region, the AFU struck a vehicle with a drone in the settlement of Oktyabrsky killing the driver. In the Masyshevo of the Grayvoron district, a man suffered barotrauma as a result of a drone attack on a moving vehicle. Grayvoron, Murom, Borisovka, Shebekino, Sankovo, and Rakitnoye came under fire.

▪️On the Kharkov direction, the Northern Group of Forces is pushing the enemy out of the left bank of Volchansk (https://t.me/pionergrupa/9087). Our units are advancing near Synelnykove and on the Melove-Khatne front sector, where a wide range of weapons is actively used. The Russian Aerospace Forces, "Geran-2", and TOC-1A are working on AFU positions in the areas of Hryhorivka, Podsredne, and Dvurechansky.

▪️Regarding the assault on Kupyansk, the Russian MoD issued an official statement refuting Kiev's publications about the alleged small size of our grouping in the city. It should be noted that logistics are indeed difficult, but overall the situation of the AFU in the city continues to deteriorate.

▪️On the Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) direction, even the Western press, unlike the Kiev leadership, publicly acknowledges the dire situation of the AFU in Pokrovsk and Mirnograd. The enemy constantly counterattacks; intense fighting is ongoing. Enemy channels claim that "a military-political decision has been made [by Kiev] to hold the Pokrovsk-Mirnograd conglomerate as long as possible. All possible reserves will be used for this." They explain this by the fact that west of Pokrovsk is flat terrain without heights, which creates a threat of Russian Armed Forces gaining operational space, and this, given the release of our significant forces after the assault on Pokrovsk, threatens the enemy with a cascading collapse of defense in a specific sector.

▪️On the Zaporozhye front, there are no significant changes on the Orekhov and Stepnohirsk front sectors; heavy fighting continues. The enemy counterattacks, including using GUR special forces on the front line.

▪️In the Kherson region, mutual strikes across the Dnieper River. On our side, there was an emergency shutdown of a high-voltage power line; 10 municipal districts (more than 300 settlements and 200,000 people) are left without electricity, the governor reported.