BREAKING: Trump Lashes Out At Hush Money Trial Judge After Testimony From Stormy Daniels In Court. President Donald Trump spoke with the press on Thursday about the judge in the NYC hush money trial.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.