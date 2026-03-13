Echoes of a Lost Star

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What happens when a search for lost signals leads to a silent world? We chased whispers across the stars, only to find ash and glass where life once thrived. This haunting journey reveals a civilization vanished, leaving behind only echoes and questions. Can we learn from their fate, or are we destined to repeat it?