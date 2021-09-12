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CHILD JAB INJURIES - FIRST NUMBERS REPORTED, SERIOUS DANGER! (MIRRORED)
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2356 views • September 12, 2021
CHILD JAB INJURIES - FIRST NUMBERS REPORTED, SERIOUS DANGER! (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel SixthSense at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vEz9x6R4ftDa/

MIRROR SOURCE: September 8, 2021
Stew Peters Show: https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters
https://rumble.com/vmbw1z-child-jab-injuries-first-numbers-reported-serious-danger.html
Dr. Jane Ruby joined the Stew Peters Show to report on the first look we are getting at numbers of children experiencing adverse events as a result of the dangerous inoculation being called a "COVID Vaccine".

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📣NEW!! - Frontline Workers Testimonials & VAERS Reports - UPDATED 11th AUGUST 2021 - [PDF DOC] PLEASE SHARE FAR AND WIDE!!! 📣
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📣NEW!! - CURRENT INFO TO SHARE TO FRIENDS AND LOVED ONES ABOUT THE BIO-WEAPON INJECTION [UK] - A4 📣
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📣NEW!! - Covid "Vaccine" Casualties July 2021 - A4 DOUBLE LEAFLET FOR SHARING!📣
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/covid-vaccine-injuries--jully-2021:e

📣NEW!! - There is no variant... not novel... no pandemic. Dr David Martin with Reiner Fuellmich 📣
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7lfuIhrGdBI1/
Flyers in PDF format, links to the source video:
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/fuellmich-with-qr-code:a
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/fuellmich-with-qr-code-multi:9

Polyethylene glycol as a cause of anaphylaxis [ingredient in COVID injections!] - PDF DOC
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/s13223-016-0172-7:f

Evidence for a Connection between COVID-19 and Exposure to Radiofrequency Radiation from Wireless Telecommunications [PDF DOC]
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/Rubik-Brown-COVID-19-and-RFR-SUBMITTED:f

COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease - PDF DOC
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/covid19-rna-based-vaccines-and-the-risk-of-prion-disease-1503(2):b

https://www.caymanchem.com/msdss/33474m.pdf

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/SM-102

https://www.medicdebate.org/en/node/2080


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Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Keywords
childrenvaccinedeathsmandatesbill gatesmhranhsadverse reactionpfizercoronavirusindemnitymrna
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