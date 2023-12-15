ShaDoWCa7 sings Learn to Meow - 学猫叫 - xué māo jiào (Chinese)

www.SHaDoWCa7.com
This is a reupload of SHaDoWCa7's original post on January 1, 2020.
小潘潘 & 小峰峰 - [学猫叫] - (Xiao Pan Pan & Xiao Feng Feng - Learn to Meow)
我们一起学猫叫
一起喵喵喵喵喵
在你面前撒个娇
哎呦喵喵喵喵喵
我的心脏砰砰跳
迷恋上你的坏笑
你不说爱我我就喵喵喵
