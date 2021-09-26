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TREASON: UK To Mass Fluoridate Brits Which Will Dumb Down The Population & Make NWO Tyranny Easier
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91 views • September 26, 2021
Full documentary 'FLUORIDE: Poisoning Water Under Guise Of Forced Medicine. Medical Tyranny Has Been Here A LONG Time' : https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/Flouride:0
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