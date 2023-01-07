GANGS GETTING PAID MILLIONS OF DOLLARS OF YOUR MONEY

FOR WHATEVER REASON, AS YOU CAN SEE, IT APPEARS THIS VIDEO WAS "NOT PROMOTED" TO THE PUBLIC THE FIRST TIME I PUT IT OUT. BUT ITS VERY IMPORTANT SO IM GOING TO POST IT UNTIL I CAN FIND IT ON BRIGHTEON PUBLIC VIEWING **AT THE TIME OF PUBLISHING**HOPEFULLY IT MAKES IT THIS TIME.

THEYRE ABOUT TO PAY THE HOMELESS $1000 A MONTH UBI. PLEASE SHOW THIS TO A POLICE OFFICER IF YOU KNOW ONE IN A BLUE CITY. THIS IS SUICIDE.

YES. THATS RIGHT. UBI to HOMELESS people in Denver and other blue cities will give rise to the most powerful gangs we've ever seen... upgrading them to warlord status that police can't compete with. Paying them MILLIONS OF DOLLARS every month thru the homeless, drug addicted communities.. PERIOD. And the cabal doing it KNOWS THIS. EVERYONE NEEDS TO KNOW ABOUT THIS. THIS IS A DIRECT THREAT TO EVERYONE. And it's about to be front and center. We HAVE to stop this. Why pay them? Why not pay the ones losing a home, a car, a business, anything... but no, they want to support those that will directly pay the dope man. As a 35 year veteran of the drug trade, I promise you, that's what's going to happen when you pay gangsters. They become bigger gangsters. Get ready for bedlam. Hit meeeee! [email protected]