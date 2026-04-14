This Is The Most Hopeful Interview In Flyover History! - Bunni Pounds | FOC Show

On the Flyover Conservatives Show, we sat down with Bunni Pounds who shares the vision behind America Reads the Bible, a nationwide movement calling the country back to God’s Word. Drawing from the biblical examples of Ezra and Nehemiah, she explains how revival begins when people return to scripture and rediscover their identity and purpose. Bunni also reveals the massive effort behind uniting hundreds of leaders across every sphere of influence to publicly read the Bible over the nation. This episode is a powerful reminder that true transformation in America starts with spiritual renewal, personal responsibility, and a return to biblical truth.TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.comFollow and Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheFlyoverConservativesShowTo Schedule A Time To Talk To Dr. Dr. Kirk Elliott Go To▶ https://flyovergold.comOr Call 720-605-3900► Receive your FREE 52 Date Night Ideas Playbook to make date night more exciting, go to www.prosperousmarriage.comBunni PoundsWEBSITE: https://www.americareadsthebible.com/Bunni Pounds is the founder and president of Christians Engaged, a ministry dedicated to awakening, motivating, and educating Christians to pray for the nation, vote in every election, and engage in civic life. She previously served as a political consultant in Washington, D.C., working on numerous congressional campaigns before shifting her focus to faith-based civic engagement. Bunni also leads America Prays and America Reads the Bible, mobilizing believers across the country to unite in prayer and Scripture. She is a sought-after speaker, author, and media contributor, passionate about bridging faith and public life. Through her leadership, she continues to inspire Christians to live out their faith boldly in both spiritual and civic arenas.To Schedule A Time To Talk To Dr. Kirk Elliott’s Team Go To▶ https://flyovergold.comOr Call 720-605-3900► Receive your FREE 52 Date Night Ideas Playbook to make date night more exciting, go to www.prosperousmarriage.com-------------------------------------------𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - http://FlyoverGold.com► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com► Flyover Meat - use promo code FLYOVER for 5% off - https://flyovermeat.comWant to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/-------------------------------------------𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives🆇 Twitter: https://x.com/FlyoverConservs🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives🧑‍💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives-------------------------------------------► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -www.fernvalleysoap.comPromo Code: FLYOVER-------------------------------------------Be Blessed!- The Flyover TeamBusiness or Media, please contact us at: