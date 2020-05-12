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Vernon Coleman: Coronavirus: It is governments not the coronavirus which threaten our lives. (MIRRORED)
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513 views • May 12, 2020
Vernon Coleman: Coronavirus: It is governments not the coronavirus which threaten our lives. (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Vernon Coleman at:-
https://youtu.be/_5t__IyBOxw
Coronavirus Video Five
Dr Vernon Coleman exposes the lies told about the coronavirus and explains the facts behind lockdown and the police state. He explains why paranoia is now the only sensible, healthy, sane option and what we have to do to defeat the politicians endangering our lives.
There are more unbiased truths on http://www.vernoncoleman.com and to understand what has happened and what is going to happen next, read Vernon Coleman's new book 'Coming Apocalypse' which is available as a paperback and an ebook on Amazon.
Category
People and Blogs
Mirrored from YouTube channel Vernon Coleman at:-
https://youtu.be/_5t__IyBOxw
Coronavirus Video Five
Dr Vernon Coleman exposes the lies told about the coronavirus and explains the facts behind lockdown and the police state. He explains why paranoia is now the only sensible, healthy, sane option and what we have to do to defeat the politicians endangering our lives.
There are more unbiased truths on http://www.vernoncoleman.com and to understand what has happened and what is going to happen next, read Vernon Coleman's new book 'Coming Apocalypse' which is available as a paperback and an ebook on Amazon.
Category
People and Blogs
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