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Good News :) Showtime is coming very soon and it will be a good show
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550 views • January 14, 2021
The stage is set. The props are in place. Showtime is within DAYS.
There is a plot twist that will ENRAGE the ANTIFA/BLM/Marxists. The less thinking, more violent among them well leap into their own fires.
Pro-Trump, MAGA, militia and others of us are being warned to stay away from The Troubles. Defend yourself, family, homes, but do not go out looking to right old wrongs. Let the good police and military handle those bits.
Heckuva show. Watch. Enjoy.
There is a plot twist that will ENRAGE the ANTIFA/BLM/Marxists. The less thinking, more violent among them well leap into their own fires.
Pro-Trump, MAGA, militia and others of us are being warned to stay away from The Troubles. Defend yourself, family, homes, but do not go out looking to right old wrongs. Let the good police and military handle those bits.
Heckuva show. Watch. Enjoy.
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