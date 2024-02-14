What is Neuralink Really For? - Rob Braxman

https://rumble.com/c/robbraxman

Neuralink, one of Elon Musk's pet projects has started human brain implants of its computer interface. Touted as a solution to many neurological issues, it is hoped to be a game changer in medical devices to solve a big list of health issues from anxiety to strokes.

But is this really the intent of Neuralink? A medical device? Or does this device portent a future that Elon envisions? A future you're not going to like at all.



