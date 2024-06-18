Clay Township Trustee - Re-Election - Maureen Boury

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Maureen Boury of Harson's Island is running for re-election as Trustee in Clay Township. She has been on the front line fighting for transparency and accountability for all residents. She believes the current administration has gone unchecked for too long. You can reach her at [email protected].





https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/