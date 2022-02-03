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Marjorie Taylor Greene: Covid Lockdowns and Vaccine Biggest Experiment in Human History
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211 views • February 03, 2022
Marjorie Taylor Greene of https://gettr.com/user/MTG4America joins The Alex Jones Show to break down how the Covid lockdowns and vaccines were the biggest experiment in human history.
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