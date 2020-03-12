Swing Low, Sweet Chariot Lyrics:



Swing low, sweet chariot

Coming for to carry me home

Swing low, sweet chariot

Coming for to carry me home



I looked over Jordan, and what did I see

Coming for to carry me home

A band of angels coming after me

Coming for to carry me home



Swing low, sweet chariot

Coming for to carry me home

Swing low, sweet chariot

Coming for to carry me home



If you get there before I do

Coming for to carry me home

Tell all my friends I'm coming, too

Coming for to carry me home



Swing low, sweet chariot

Coming for to carry me home

Swing low, sweet chariot

Coming for to carry me home



I'm sometimes up and sometimes down

Coming for to carry me home

But still my soul feels heavenly bound

Coming for to carry me home



Swing low, sweet chariot

Coming for to carry me home

Swing low, sweet chariot

Coming for to carry me home

The brightest day that I can say

Coming for to carry me home

When Jesus washed my sins away

Coming for to carry me home

Swing low, sweet chariot

Coming for to carry me home

Swing low, sweet chariot

Coming for to carry me home



If I get there before you do

Coming for to carry me home

I'll cut a hole and pull you through

Coming for to carry me home