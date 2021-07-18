Arizona: More People Voted that were NOT on the Voter Rolls Than Biden 'Won' By

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Essentially, they found 11,326 people who did not appear on the voter rolls until after December 4th, yet their votes were counted for the Nov 3rd election. More fraud continues to be exposed.