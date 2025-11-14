Ukraine’s Defensive Crisis: Lack Of Reserves Threatens Frontline Collapse

As of November 14, intense fighting continues along key sections of the front line. Russian forces maintain a steady pace of advance, while Ukrainian troops, largely on the defensive, are conducting occasional counterattacks.

In Kupyansk, the Ukrainian army attempted a counterattack on Russian positions. An assault group supported by armored vehicles was formed near the village of Monachinovka. The column also included fuel tankers and supply vehicles.

The most likely plan was to advance through Tishchenkovka and attack the rear of the Russian group in the city. This activity was uncovered by Russian intelligence. The assault group was subsequently destroyed by FPV drones and artillery strikes.

The successful destruction of the Ukrainian column suggests a high concentration of Russian drones in this area.

East of Liman, the Russian army is gradually advancing through the forest. Assault groups have been spotted moving towards the Krasnolimansky sand quarry.

The situation for the Ukrainian army in Mirnograd remains critical. The Russians are continuing to systematically tighten the noose around the city, advancing on its north-western and south-western outskirts. The clearance of Sukhoi Yar of Ukrainian units has been completed.

Having established control over Pokrovsk, the Russian command has turned its attention westwards. There are reports of advanced assault groups moving towards Grishino, to the west of the city.

On November 14, the Russian army established control over Orestopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Russian assault units breached Ukrainian defenses, advancing over 4 km and securing a 12 sq km area. During the operation, over 250 structures were cleared. Earlier, Russian aircraft carried out airstrikes on bridges across the Volchya River, near the border with Velikomikhailovka.

On November 13, the village of Danilovka was reportedly captured by the Russians. The Yanchur River flows behind the village and a number of Ukrainian army platoon strongpoints are located there. If the Russian forces successfully cross the river, they will be able to increase the pace of their advance. There are no Ukrainian fortifications between this area and the district center, the town of Pokrovskoye.

An offensive is developing on Gulyaipole. The Ukrainian command in this sector of the front does not have sufficient reserves to prevent the enemy from breaking through the defense line.

The situation on the battlefield remains difficult for the Ukrainian army. A lack of mobile reserves means they are unable to stop emerging breakthroughs. All Ukrainian forces are now focused on breaking the siege of Mirnograd. However, they have not yet succeeded in this endeavor. A total shortage of personnel and equipment threatens to result in the imminent loss of Gulyaipole.

