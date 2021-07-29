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All hospitalised Covid patients in Sydney are VACCINATED.
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111 views • July 29, 2021
This doctor is going to get spanked by his globalist political minders for telling people the truth about the so called 'vaccines'. ALL of the people that have Covid and are in hospital in Sydney are VACCINATED. Yes, they are ALL vaccinated. Why is this so? Could it be that the mRNA Gene Altering Therapies that have been injected into them actually GET RID of your immunity, just like they did to the cats and the ferrets in the lab tests? These so called 'vaccines' are not vaccines, they are EXPERIMENTAL mRNA gene therapy that will alter your dna and ultimately hook you up to the internet of things.... that's if they don't kill you first... which the globalists don't mind, because depopulation is one of their MAIN agendas.
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