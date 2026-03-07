Who Is Faithful?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There is really only one answer to such a question: the faithful one is God; is Jesus Christ; is Ruach Elohim. We may do our best, but, without exception, we all fail. “For ALL have sinned, and fall short of the glory of God.” (Romans 3:23), “But the gift of God is life eternal, through Christ Jesus, our Lord.” (Romans 6:23)
We, therefore, simply do our best, trusting in Him for His mercy, grace, and peace.
#Faithful, #Jesus, #God