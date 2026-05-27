AI Data Centers: The DIRTY SECRET the Media Won't Touch w/ Hakeem Anwar

They're building the AI empire on your water and they don't have to tell you a thing. Former Big Tech engineer Hakeem Anwar spent months mapping over 3,400 data centers across the U.S. and found that two-thirds are going up in communities already running dangerously low on water. Companies aren't required to disclose how much they're consuming, and most residents don't find out until the permits are already signed. We dig into the corporate secrecy behind the AI boom, and connect this infrastructure explosion to the larger surveillance grid being quietly assembled around us. Read Hakeem Anwar’s AI Data Center Ecology Report at: https://aidatacentermap.org/ If you're ready to ditch Big Tech's surveillance grid, Above Phone gives you a private, de-Googled phone and laptop built to keep your data yours. Visit https://abovephone.com/seth. Wavwatch website: https://wavwatch.com/seth use promo code SETH to save $$$ Download Rumble Wallet now and enjoy the benefits of financial and personal freedom! https://rumblewallet.onelink.me/bJsX/… Call (866) 686-1359 or visit http://TNUSA.COM/MIA for your FREE discovery call with Tax Network USA. Don’t let the IRS be the first to act. For high quality storable foods and seeds, visit http://heavensharvest.com and use promo code SETH to save 15% on your order. To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save. Join the waitlist for the Ark Community at https://buildtheark.com/ Ready Score test: https://readyscore.com/ Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/