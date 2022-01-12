EP 2771-6PM KARI LAKE CALLS FOR PAPER BALLOTS, VOTER  ID’s & 100,000+ TO ARIZONA TRUMP RALLY ON JAN 15th  

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Kari Lake was the Phoenix area’s top-rated news anchor before resigning early this year over the establishment media’s left-wing bias in a move that made national headlines.
Only a few months later, Lake announced her decision to run for governor of Arizona.
On Saturday, Lake attended the “Rally to Protect Our Elections” in downtown Phoenix, an event hosted by the conservative group Turning Point USA and featuring former President Donald Trump.
During the rally, Lake spoke with The Western Journal about the Maricopa County presidential election audit.
In her opinion, one of the more troubling revelations from the audit has been the county’s lack of transparency.
https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/19795
Special Guest: Kari Lake, the former anchor for Fox 10 News in Phoenix, became a symbol of truth in journalism when she walked away from the mainstream media despite being number one in the ratings for more than two decades. Now she's running for Governor of Arizona on a platform of common sense conservatism dedicated to individual liberties, low taxes, limited regulation, and protecting Arizona's great Western heritage. https://www.karilake.com/
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