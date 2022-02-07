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Jeffrey Prather | The Great Reset | “Hacking Human Beings” Through Gene-Editing and Nano-Technology
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82 views • February 07, 2022
Jeffrey Prather discusses "The Great Reset," and the "Hacking Human of Beings” through gene-editing and nano-technology.
Retired Special Operations Soldier, former DIA Intelligence Collector, and ex-DEA Special Agent, targeted by the Deep State, turned WhistleBlower shares the mindset you must have as we are living through this 5th Generation Information War.
Learn More At: https://jeffreyprather.com/
Part 1 - Jeffrey Prather
Part 2 - 10 Minute Overview
Part 3 - Bianca Gracia
Part 4 - Clear Communications
Jeffrey Prather’s Biography:
Retired Special Operations Soldier, former DIA Intelligence Collector, and ex-DEA Special Agent, targeted by the Deep State, turned Whistle Blower, now your intelligence officer exposing fake news!
Experiences: Served with Special Forces, Chief of Global Operations for the Defense Intelligence Agency, Special Agent for the Drug Enforcement Administration, Fast and Furious whistleblower.
Skills: Author, Speaker, Martial Arts Master, Television and film actor, Firearms instructor, Chaplain.
Appearances: Fox News, Drudge Report, Laura Ingram show. Jeffrey has appeared weekly for over a decade on local TV and radio and breaks news on deep state cover-ups and fake news before it happens!
Female Chinese Intelligence Officer:
Exclusive: Suspected Chinese spy targeted California politicians - https://www.axios.com/china-spy-california-politicians-9d2dfb99-f839-4e00-8bd8-59dec0daf589.html
Charles Lieber - https://www.justice.gov/usao-ma/pr/harvard-university-professor-convicted-making-false-statements-and-tax-offenses
Harvard’s Charles Lieber Patents Syringe-Injectable Mesh Electronics Integrate Seamlessly with Minimal Chronic Immune Response in the Brain - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28533392/
Connect the Dots, Follow the Interactive Timeline & Discover the Truth About The Great Reset / Fourth Industrial Revolution / Rockefeller Plan Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Revelation
Harvard’s (now convicted) Charles M. Lieber creates U.S. Patent for using 5G radiation to vibrate corona virus particles from preset nanotubule containers. - https://patents.google.com/patent/WO2015199784A2/en
Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102
Learn More About the ReAwakening Documentary Today At: https://reawakeningseries.com/
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Gains Momentum!!!
Eric Trump, Kim Clement's Daughter (Donné Clement Petruska), Dr. Zelenko, Eric Trump, Sean Feucht, Doctor Dave Martin, Dr. Jane Ruby, Charlie Kirk, Roger Stone, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Stella Immanuel, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Lance Walnau, Comedian Jim Breuer, & Mike Lindell Join the Tour...
Request Tickets Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
*Canton, OH - February 18th & 19th - 74 Tickets Remain
*San Diego, CA - March 11th & 12th - 391 Tickets Remain
*Salem, OR - April 1st & 2nd - 7 Tickets Remain
Retired Special Operations Soldier, former DIA Intelligence Collector, and ex-DEA Special Agent, targeted by the Deep State, turned WhistleBlower shares the mindset you must have as we are living through this 5th Generation Information War.
Learn More At: https://jeffreyprather.com/
Part 1 - Jeffrey Prather
Part 2 - 10 Minute Overview
Part 3 - Bianca Gracia
Part 4 - Clear Communications
Jeffrey Prather’s Biography:
Retired Special Operations Soldier, former DIA Intelligence Collector, and ex-DEA Special Agent, targeted by the Deep State, turned Whistle Blower, now your intelligence officer exposing fake news!
Experiences: Served with Special Forces, Chief of Global Operations for the Defense Intelligence Agency, Special Agent for the Drug Enforcement Administration, Fast and Furious whistleblower.
Skills: Author, Speaker, Martial Arts Master, Television and film actor, Firearms instructor, Chaplain.
Appearances: Fox News, Drudge Report, Laura Ingram show. Jeffrey has appeared weekly for over a decade on local TV and radio and breaks news on deep state cover-ups and fake news before it happens!
Female Chinese Intelligence Officer:
Exclusive: Suspected Chinese spy targeted California politicians - https://www.axios.com/china-spy-california-politicians-9d2dfb99-f839-4e00-8bd8-59dec0daf589.html
Charles Lieber - https://www.justice.gov/usao-ma/pr/harvard-university-professor-convicted-making-false-statements-and-tax-offenses
Harvard’s Charles Lieber Patents Syringe-Injectable Mesh Electronics Integrate Seamlessly with Minimal Chronic Immune Response in the Brain - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28533392/
Connect the Dots, Follow the Interactive Timeline & Discover the Truth About The Great Reset / Fourth Industrial Revolution / Rockefeller Plan Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Revelation
Harvard’s (now convicted) Charles M. Lieber creates U.S. Patent for using 5G radiation to vibrate corona virus particles from preset nanotubule containers. - https://patents.google.com/patent/WO2015199784A2/en
Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102
Learn More About the ReAwakening Documentary Today At: https://reawakeningseries.com/
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Gains Momentum!!!
Eric Trump, Kim Clement's Daughter (Donné Clement Petruska), Dr. Zelenko, Eric Trump, Sean Feucht, Doctor Dave Martin, Dr. Jane Ruby, Charlie Kirk, Roger Stone, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Stella Immanuel, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Lance Walnau, Comedian Jim Breuer, & Mike Lindell Join the Tour...
Request Tickets Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
*Canton, OH - February 18th & 19th - 74 Tickets Remain
*San Diego, CA - March 11th & 12th - 391 Tickets Remain
*Salem, OR - April 1st & 2nd - 7 Tickets Remain
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