A Son Freed, A Mother Gone

The Zionist occupation forces released Ashraf Nofal, a prisoner who had spent 24 years in captivity after being sentenced to 40 years in prison. He is from Nablus in the northern West Bank, and his release came as part of the "Toufan Al-Aqsa" deal between the Palestinian resistance and the Zionist side. In this deal, the resistance freed three Zionist women in exchange for 110 Palestinian detainees, many of whom had been sentenced to long terms or life sentences.
Interview: Ashraf Nofal, the freed prisoner.
Reporting: Faris odeh
Filmed: 01/02/2025
