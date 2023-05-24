Russia’s Spy Chief Quotes Bible to Predict America’s Fate

Dmitry Medvedev issued another warning to the USA and the EU that their continued supply of weapons to Ukraine greatly increases the possibility of nuclear war with Russia. Mr. Medvedev is the former President of Russia and currently serves as deputy chairman of Russia’s powerful Security Council. He made his remarks during a visit to Vietnam.

Airdate 5/24/23





