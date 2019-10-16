© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FARMERS MAKE REVOLUTION IN THE NETHERLANDS
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
276 views • October 16, 2019
In the night from 15 to 16th of october 2019 10.000+ farmers with their tractors are moving to the capital/governmental city of The Hague to take the country back from the corrupt and criminal elites that have been robbing and raping The Netherlands for decades. Their time is over now!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.